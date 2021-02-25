Mallika Sherawat Shows Off Svelte Body In Latest Pic; Misses 'clear Pollution Free Skies'

In her latest post, Murder actor Mallika Sherawat showed off her chiselled body photographed in a bikini. The model has lately been missing her vacations near the beachside as she posted a slew of pictures and videos as throwbacks. Take a look at Mallika Sherawat's latest photo here:

Mallika Sherawat is lounging on a hammock in a colourful bikini donning oversized glasses. She has also tied her hair back into a loose bun. Mallika lay on the hammock and positioned herself holding her head in her hand while relaxing and posing for the camera. The picture received more than 19,000 likes in a span of an hour.

Take a peek into Mallika Sherawat's Instagram

On February 24, 2021, Mallika posted a picture of herself all dolled up in a yellow ethnic skirt and top as the camera captured her candid smiles. She quoted Audrey Hepburn's famous line in her caption about happy girls being the prettiest. According to the picture's geo-tag, Mallika Sherawat's photo was taken in Mumbai.

Mallika recently posted a carousel of posts in a towel which caught fans' attention. The picture that was taken in Kolkata received more than 68,000 likes. She posted a similar picture on February 16, 2021.

Owing to her love for nature and the wild, Mallika posted a throwback video of herself in a cabana. In the video, Mallika Sherawat sips a drink from her mug and waves at the camera as the camera-man shows off the foliage around the cabana. Mallika is dressed in a white schiffli dress in the video. In the caption, she expressed how much she missed the place writing, "take me back to that wonderful place again".

Sharing sneak peeks into her Kolkata trip, Mallika posed on her hotel's balcony in her Instagram post. She wore a red velvet dress with a deep neck, spaghetti straps and flower details. She also wore a set of round silver studs and chunky golden bracelets. She put her fingers in her hair and struck a sexy pose for the camera. The post gained more than 40,000 likes from her fans.

