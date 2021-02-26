Mallika Sherawat Turns 'Desi Girl' In Her Recent Insta Post; Stuns In Peach Saree

Murder actor Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram on February 26, 2021, to share a picture where she looks truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a note revealing details about the same. On seeing the post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mallika Sherawat shared a glamorous picture which is sure to leave fans aww-struck. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting and striking a pose where she is all smiles for the candid picture. She can be seen donning a peach coloured saree along with a pleated blouse with diamond-studded straps. She completed her look with pearl hoop earrings, golden bangles, bindi and opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, bronze highlighter, and pink lips.

Along with the picture, she also penned a sweet caption revealing details. She went on to call herself, “Desi girl” in the comment section. Take a look.

Netizens react

As soon as Mallika Sherawat shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actor looks in a saree, while some could not stop going gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “So beautiful my mam”, while the other one wrote, “you look absolutely stunning, love this”. Take a look at the post below:

Mallika Sherawat is an active Instagram user as she constantly goes on to update her fans with snippets from her trips. The actor has recently returned to Mumbai from her short vacation in Kolkata. On February 25, the actor shared a series of pictures featuring herself.

In the throwback picture, you can see her enjoying the serene beauty of nature. She can be seen donning a bikini and is relaxing on a hammock. She also donned a sunglass and a puffy hairdo. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Take me back to the palm trees, the wild nature & clear pollution-free skies”. Take a look at Mallika Sherawat's Instagram post below.

