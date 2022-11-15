'Mama' Alia Bhatt Drops First Pic After Welcoming Baby Girl; Fans Ask 'How's Little One?'

Alia Bhatt on Tuesday dropped the first photo of herself on Instagram after welcoming her firstborn, a baby girl on November 6. The actor, who recently got discharged from a Mumbai hospital, shared a glimpse highlighting a personalised mug in her hand with the word 'Mama' imprinted on it. She, however, appeared out of focus in the background. Alia's picture received shoutouts from Soni Razdan, Tiger Shroff, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among other stars as well as netizens who asked about her and the little one's health.

Alia Bhatt shares first photo after the arrival of her baby girl

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 15, the Gangubai actor shared the photo and in the caption, she mentioned, "It me" with a yellow heart emoji. Take a look.

Reacting to Alia's post, her mom Soni Razdan mentioned, "Baby" with heart emoticons, while Tiger Shroff wrote "Cuuute." Others like designer Manish Malhotra and Aditi Rao Hydari also dropped sweet reactions.

Fans too bombarded Alia's post with sweet messages, asking about the baby girl's health, while some requested to see the newborn's pictures. "How is the Lil darling doing? Hope she and you both are healthy," one user wrote while another stated, "Wish You Share Little Bit Glimpse Of Your Daughter, Like Her Little Hands Or Little Fingers."

While Alia and Ranbir Kapoor haven't given any details about their baby girl's health, the former's mom Soni Razdan recently shared with the media that both mother and daughter are doing good.

According to Hindustan Times, Razdan attended a special screening of the film Uunchai, where she was asked about her granddaughter. To this, she mentioned, "We’re just very, very happy, thankful and grateful that everything has gone off well. Baby is good, mother is good. Everybody is safe. Yeh sab darr hota hai jab kisi ka bachcha paida hone wala hai (there are fears, when a woman is about to give birth). This is what we pray for that everything should be okay, sab sahi salamat ho jaye (we pray that all goes well)."

Alia announced the arrival of her baby via social media, mentioning that she and Ranbir are 'blessed and obsessed Parents'. The couple's announcement read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!" They signed off with 'love love love Alia and Ranbir'.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIAABHATT)