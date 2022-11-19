'Mama' Alia Bhatt Looks Radiant As She Poses For Sunkissed Photo With Masi Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shares a close bond with her family, especially her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt. The two are often seen hanging out together and spending some time. Shaheen Bhatt recently gave a glimpse of the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shaheen Bhatt shared a new picture with her baby sister, Alia. While it is not confirmed if the photo is recent or not, the sisters surely looked radiant in it. Alia Bhatt sported a mustard-coloured tie-dyed t-shirt, while Shaheen donned an orange jacket. They looked into the camera against the backdrop of a cloudy sky. Sharing the photo, Shaheen added a heart and drumroll emojis.

Soni Razdan reacted to the photo and called them "Beauty patooties." A fan wrote, "Gorgeous girl are back to rock!!" while another penned, "Both are looking too much cutest." Some also called them "Mumma and Maasi."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their daughter

On November 6, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their firstborn, a girl. The couple announced the same via a statement that read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!" The new parents signed off with "love love love Alia and Ranbir." The couple has not revealed their daughter's name yet.

Elated by becoming an aunt, Shaheen Bhatt wrote on Instagram, "I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed."

Days after welcoming her baby girl, Alia Bhatt took to her official IG handle and shared a photo of a coffee mug with the text "mama." Sharing the picture, she mentioned, "It me," with a yellow heart emoji.

After her baby's birth, Alia's mother Soni Razdan informed the media at an event that both the newborn and the mother were doing good. As per Hindustan Times, Soni Razdan shared the mother-daughter duo's health update during the screening of a film. Razdan said, "We’re just very, very happy, thankful and grateful that everything has gone off well. Baby is good, mother is good. Everybody is safe." She continued, "Yeh sab darr hota hai jab kisi ka bachcha paida hone wala hai (there are fears, when a woman is about to give birth). This is what we pray for that everything should be okay, we pray that all goes well."

Image: Instagram/@shaheenb