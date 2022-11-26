Mamaearth Apologises For 'poorly Drafted' Tweet On Richa Chadha's Galwan Controversy

Richa Chadha has been facing backlash for insulting the Indian Army with her 'Galwan says hi' tweet, which came in response to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The controversy escalated after cosmetic brand Mamaearth reacted to Richa's tweet, mentioning that the actor's statement isn't 'conclusive' and it is about perspective. The brand said that Richa's comments could be interpreted as the Indian Army's strength in fighting against the Chinese troops in Galwan.

Calls of boycotting Mamaearth echoed on social media, following which the brand issued an apology for its 'poorly drafted' comments on the controversy, clarifying that they don't support the views of anyone who doesn't stand by the Armed Forces.

Taking to Twitter, the brand's team wrote, "Mamaearth sincerely regrets hurting any sentiments due to a poorly drafted comment on Twitter. We are a proud Indian company who respects and stands by our armed forces. We do not subscribe to the views shared by any individual who thinks otherwise."

Mamaearth sincerely regrets hurting any sentiments due to a poorly drafted comment on Twitter. We are a proud Indian company who respects and stands by our armed forces. We do not subscribe to the views shared by any individual who thinks otherwise. — Mamaearth (@mamaearthindia) November 25, 2022

The company's co-founder Ghazal Alagh also dropped a photo with the tricolour in her hand and mentioned, "Ek team member ke galat comment ki wajah se we have unintentionally hurt a lot of people, truly sorry for it. Aise kisi vichaar ko jo India ya army ke against ho hum support nai karte. We are a company run entirely by proud Indians."

Ek team member ke galat comment ki wajah se we have unintentionally hurt a lot of people, truly sorry for it. Aise kisi vichaar ko jo India ya army ke against ho hum support nai karte. We are a company run entirely by proud Indians. https://t.co/bdMJdTgaky pic.twitter.com/njGgoOOuyy — Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) November 25, 2022

In a now-deleted tweet, the brand shared its interpretation of Richa's remarks, which irked many users on social media as they called for the boycott of all their products.

When you try to be oversmart, this happens..was using one product from you but won't anymore, lots of replacements available in the market. pic.twitter.com/yeQBJFnNey — Priya T 🇮🇳 (@PriyaTats) November 24, 2022

