Mammootty Shares Throwback Pic With Amitabh Bachchan, Netizens Call Them ‘legends’

Mammootty recently took to his social media account to share a picture with Bollywood's icon, Amitabh Bachchan. After the priceless picture hit the internet, netizens were in awe of the two fantastic actors in the same frame and quickly headed to the comments section of the post to leave messages for the two. The picture Mammootty posted seemed like it was clicked at an event, as the duo is dressed smartly in formal attire.

Mammootty and Amitabh Bachchan's legendary throwback picture

Mammootty headed to Instagram recently to share a nostalgic picture with the Piku actor. In the picture, Mammootty can be seen in a green shirt, while Amitabh Bachchan is clad in a suit, which he paired with a red tie. Calling him the 'real Big B', Mammootty captioned the image, "In conversation with the real Big B.@amitabhbachchan".

As soon as the picture was uploaded on the social media platform, fans and followers headed to the comments section of the post to express their love and admiration for the duo. Several netizens flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons to show their love. Others called the duo 'legends', as they commented on the picture of the two engaging in a conversation.

Mammootty recently celebrated his 70th birthday and received heaps of love from fans, followers, co-stars and colleagues as well. The actor then took to his Instagram account to thank everyone for his wishes and mentioned that he was 'overwhelmed and humbled' by them. Mentioning that Amitabh Bachchan had also extended his wishes to him among others, he wrote, "From the CM to countless other leaders. From Sri Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Kamal Hassan to countless actors, technicians and film personalities across industries. Media personalities, Publications, Channels, Pages across the country. Most of all the viewers and film lovers have shared their own celebrations and sent their love in all forms and that has touched me most.." He then expressed his gratitude for all the love and wishes he received on his special day and wrote, "I humbly share my sincerest gratitude and return all the love I’ve received today, to each and every one of you multifold. I wish to continue to entertain all of you for as long as I can."

Image: Instagram/@mammootty, PTI