'Mamu-to-be' Arjun Kapoor Expresses Excitement On Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy Announcement

Wishes are pouring in from far and beyond for the new B-Town parents-to-be celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. This came to cognizance after the Neerja actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of mushy pictures alongside her husband. Taking to the caption, she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you."

'Mamu to be' Arjun Kapoor shares excitement

Meanwhile, Sonam's cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor expressed excitement over the news as he reposted Sonam's post on his Instagram stories. He wrote, "Time to be mamu," adding, "Good things happen to good people." Not only this, earlier in the day, Arjun's beau Malaika Arora also congratulated the couple over the same. Malaika commented on Sonam's post, "Congratulations".

Sonam Kapoor's father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor also expressed excitement about entering the 'most exciting role' of his life, turning grandfather. Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!!

Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news! 🙏🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/wa0GIocCMP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 21, 2022

B-Town celebs congratulate parents-to-be Sonam and Anand

The news left Bollywood celebrities overjoyed, with actors including Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor among others sending congratulatory wishes to the couple. Priyanka Chopra, who recently welcomed her baby girl, commented, "Congratulations so happy for you both!" Dia Mirza, who is also currently reaping the joy of motherhood, wrote, "Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja". Actor Anushka Sharma also congratulated the couple by reposting Sonam's post on her Instagram handle as she wrote, "Congratulations Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The experience is unparalleled and special. Wishing you love and happiness in abundance."

More on Sonam Kapoor's wedding with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony in 2018. The much-loved fashionista impressed many with her classy Punjabi yet royal wedding attire. She paired her red lehenga by designer Anuradha Vakil with traditional red and white chooda and golden kaleeras, while groom Anand Ahuja donned a golden sherwani, two maalas, a pagadi & held a sword.

Image: Twitter/@hiindia