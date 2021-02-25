Man Arrested For Using Sunny Leone's Husband Daniel Weber's Car Number On His Own Vehicle

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the Versova police for allegedly using Sunny Leone's husband's car registration number on his own Mercedes. According to a report by Mid-Day, the accused in question, Piyush Sen, felt that the number would be lucky for him. The accused was also remanded in police custody on February 24, 2021.

Man uses Sunny Leone's husband's car's number

The report also stated that in September 2020 Sunny's husband Daniel Weber had also received a few e-challans for violating the traffic rules which were committed by Piyush Sen. Sen is a resident of Khadagpada in Kalyan. The malpractice was spotted by Daniel Weber's driver Akbar Khan. Khan spotted Sen's car on Achyutrao Patwardhan Marg in Andheri. He, then, reported the same to DN Nagar's traffic constable.

The constable asked Sen to show his car's papers and it showed a different registration number than what was put upon his car. Weber was also called to the police station and was asked to bring in his car's papers as well. Piyush Sen has been booked under section 420, 465, 468 of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act 139.

Daniel Weber and Sunny Leone

The couple got married in 2011. They adopted a girl Nisha from a small village in Latur in 2017. Daniel and sunny also are parents to a pair of twins, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber, in 2018 through surrogacy. Recently, Daniel Weber's band The Disparrows release a new single titled Sorry. Annie Bosko, singer and songwriter, has sung the song and James Thomas has directed the video. He has said that the song hopes to send out love and forgiveness through this song.

Sunny Leone on the work front

Sunny made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 movie Jism 2. She then went to star in Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade. She also has featured in some of the blockbuster music videos like Baby Doll which has 97 million views on YouTube, Pink Lips which has 74 million views, Laila Mai Laila which has 583 million views, and Chaar Botal Vodka which received 143 million views on the video-sharing platform. Sunny also is the founder of the makeup brand Starstruck in March 2018. She also has launched a perfume range for men and women called Lust with her husband.

Image courtesy- @sunnyleone Instagram

