Man Crashes HC Virtual Hearing On Juhi Chawla’s Suit Against 5G, Sings 'Lal Honthon Pe'

The Dehli High Court began the virtual hearing over the plea filed by actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla against the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India. However, a bizarre incident took place during the hearing as a man who was attending the hearing virtually started singing songs from Juhi Chawla's films. The man reportedly sang thrice at different intervals, prompting Justice JR Midha to direct the authorities to find out who the person was and issue notice to him after his third attempt. The man was later removed from the virtual hearing. This incident occurred after Juhi Chawla herself took to Instagram and posted the link for the virtual hearing, inviting the people to join the hearing.

Juhi Chawla's invite on Instagram for virtual hearing:

The Delhi High Court asked Juhi Chawla to file a short note on her plea against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country while raising issues related to the technology's radiation impact on citizens, animals, flora and fauna. The court said it will first take up four applications filed by Chawla and two others in the plea, including permission to institute the suit. The court also permitted advocate Amit Mahajan, representing the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to file a one-and-a half-page note to see if an audience is required to be given to it.

Juhi Chawla had filed a lawsuit against the 5G implementation on May 31. Her spokesperson in a media statement said, "No person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today."

The statement even highlighted that 5G plans threaten to provoke "serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth's ecosystems."

The suit has sought direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large that how 5G technology is safe for humans, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna. The plea said that in April 2019, Brussels became the first major city in the world to halt any further steps in the 5G rollout on account of health hazards.

The plea said that India has also entered the '5G race' in an effort to "flaunt its advancements and achievements" in the field of technology and digital communication. It said, the urge to compete in this race has somewhat distracted the nation from taking into consideration some alarming factors to the health of present and future generations.

