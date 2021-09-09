Man Hit By Rajat Bedi's Car Dies After Battling For Life, Police Add Section 304-A In FIR

Actor Rajat Bedi recently made it to the headlines after he allegedly hit a man with his car. The pedestrian, who was injured in the accident in suburban Andheri, died during treatment, police told PTI on September 8. Following the death of the victim, DN Nagar police have added section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR registered against the actor, an official said. The actor is not yet arrested.

The 39-year-old victim was reportedly returning from work on September 6 when he met with the accident. According to ANI, the actor himself took the victim to Cooper Hospital and got him admitted. In fact, he even met the victim’s family and promised to help them.

"The accident victim Rajesh Baudh, a labourer, was declared dead in the Cooper Hospital where he was being treated for the last two days," the official said.

After the accident, Rajat Bedi brought the injured to Cooper Hospital, where the actor confessed that he had hit the victim with his car. As per reports, Rajat Bedi had promised all help to the family of the victim, however, did not come back after admitting the victim to the hospital. A doctor, who was treating the victim Rajesh Ramsingh Doot, told Mid-Day earlier that the patient was critical, as he had sustained head injuries. The victim was also immediately shifted to the ICU and was on oxygen support.

ANI shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “Case registered against actor Rajat Bedi in DN Nagar PS for allegedly hitting a person with his car in Andheri area The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital: DN Nagar.” Reportedly, the DN Nagar resident was drunk while he was returning home from work. And he was in an inebriated state when, while crossing the road, Rajat’s car hit him resulting in injuries to the back of his head.

Meanwhile, Rajat's manager Sridevi Shetty had previously given a clarification on the issue, stating that the actor 'wasn't driving rashly'. She added that he took the victim to Cooper Hospital for treatment and informed police about the same. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shetty stated that the victim was drunk and suddenly came in front of the actor's vehicle from somewhere. She added that Bedi immediately took to him to Cooper Hospital where he is getting his treatment done. She further mentioned that Rajat made arrangements for the blood requirement and 'was in the hospital till 12:30-1'.

Rajat Bedi is popular for his role in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi… Mil Gaya (2003). In the film, he played the antagonist Raj Saxena, a star basketball player. He is also known for working Rakht (2004), Rocky (2006), The Train (2007), and other Bollywood movies.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(IMAGE: RAJATBEDI24/Instagram)