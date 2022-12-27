Man Who Conducted Sushant Singh Rajput's Autopsy Tells Arnab 'didn't Look Like Suicide'

As the nation demands Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, the attendant of the mortuary, where the post-mortem of the late actor was conducted, made some startling revelations on Republic's Debate at 9 on Tuesday. Speaking to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Roop Kumar Shah reiterated that it was a 'case of murder, and not suicide'.

Shah said, "When the body came, there was a bit of a delay because of the paperwork...I was told that it was a VIP body...Even I got curious, thinking that it may be of a politician, but when we opened the body on the table, it struck us that it is of Sushant Singh Rajput, the hero. When we saw the body, it looked different from that of the body of a person who has committed suicide. I and my colleagues had a discussion on how they were claiming it to be a suicide by hanging but it was a murder, after a lot of torture."

'It was not a suicide...'

When asked as to what convinced him that it was not a suicide, the mortuary attendant recollected the marks and signs he saw on Sushant's body. Shah said, "If a person dies of suicide by hanging, there is only one straight mark on the neck...However, when there is a lot of pushing and pulling involved, with the person resisting, there are multiple marks. You can make out the difference."

"Secondly, I can't remember exactly if it was the right or the left eye, either of the two was punched badly and the entire area had turned black," Shah further said, adding how he went to the doctor and told him that it was not a case of suicide but was in fact a murder, but he was asked to 'mind his own business'.

#NationForSSR | There was a large spot in his (SSR's) eye, that indicated he'd been beaten: Roop Kumar Shah, mortuary attendant, recounts what he saw at Cooper Hospital

'The post-mortem was not conducted properly...'

The mortuary attendant also claimed that the post-mortem was not conducted properly and highlighted that he had asked the doctor for a videography of the post-mortem but only a photography was conducted ahead of the procedure. Shah said, "Had the videography happened, I would not have had to make so many claims. One could have gone back to the footage and everything would have been clear."

#NationForSSR | If the photos and visuals of the autopsy aren't deleted, then we'll know whether it was suicide or murder: Roop Kumar Shah, mortuary attendant

