'Man With A Golden Heart': Here’s How Anil Kapoor Wished Johny Lever On His Birthday

Comedian and Actor Johny Lever celebrated his birthday on Saturday, 14 August 2021. To wish the actor on this special day, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account. He uploaded a story and penned down a heartfelt wish, where he called Lever "a man with a golden heart".

Anil Kapoor posted a picture of himself with Johny Lever, at what appears to be an event. He accompanied the picture with his heartfelt wish for Lever. He wrote, "Happy birthday to a man with a golden heart, one of India's best comedians and above all a good friend. Keep making the world happy."

Anil Kapoor’s Instagram story for Johny Lever

Johny Lever’s son Jesse also took to social media to wish his father. He posted a throwback picture of his father roasting some food over a barbeque grill. He captioned the picture, "Daddy, always learning from you…😄 #happybirthday ❤️🙏🏽"

Johny Lever began his career with Dard Ka Rishta in 1982 and has acted in several films ever since. Some of his much-loved roles include Babulal in Baazigar and Chhota Chhatri in Awara Pagal Deewana. Fans also fell in love with the actor in the popular Golmaal 3, where he took on the role of Pappi Bhai.

Anil Kapoor and Johny Lever's films

The duo has worked together multiple times as they starred on the big screen together. Deewana Mastana is one of the films they worked in. The film starred Govinda and Juhi Chawla alongside Kapoor in lead roles and also featured Johny Lever, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Saeed Jaffrey and Kader Khan.

The duo also shared the screen in Judaai, which was helmed by Raj Kanwar. The film starred Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar, Anil Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh and Saeed Jaffrey as well. The comedy film hit the big screens in 1997 and was produced by Boney Kapoor.

Total Dhamaal is the most recent film the duo acted together in. Apart from Kapoor and Lever, the film also featured Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jaffrey. Total Dhamaal also saw glimpses of Esha Gupta and Boman Irani.

Picture Credits: Instagram-Johny Lever, Anil Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.