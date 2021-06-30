'Man With A Heart Of Gold': R Madhavan And Other Celebs Pay Tribute To Raj Kaushal

Actor and television personality Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The filmmaker's funeral was held today, shortly after the news was made public. A few celebrities like Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni and others were seen at the funeral.

Many other celebrities did not show up, most likely because of COVID-19 restrictions which prohibit crowding at funerals and weddings. However, several celebrities took to their Twitter handles to mourn Raj Kaushal, including actor R Madhavan. The actor shared a picture of Mandira Bedi hugging her husband, expressing shock and devastation at the news.

I just don’t know what to say. No words nor lines can express how devastating this news has been. One of the nicest guys with a heart of gold is now lighting up the heavens. Farewell my bro @rajkaushal1. Our world just got very very small. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KBZZz7ejVF — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 30, 2021

Raj Kaushal no more, Bollywood stars pay respect

Raj Kaushal began his career as a copywriter and was best-known for directing Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaadi Ka Laddo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He was the producer for the film My Brother...Nikhil, which was directed by Onir. The film starred Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri. The filmmaker is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and two children namely his 10-year-old son Vir, and 4-year-old daughter Tara.

Several celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the late filmmaker, who passed away at the young age of 49. Neha Dhupia shared a tweet with a group photo featuring the couple and some other famous friends. She wrote about how shocked she was at the news, and expressed care for Mandira Bedi.

Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj pic.twitter.com/gC6zYQdazo — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 30, 2021

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, also took to Twitter to express condolence. He wrote about what an amazing man Raj Kaushal was and how they had some great memories together. Arshad Warsi, on the other hand, expressed how he considered Kaushal to be a close friend and mourned his loss. Take a look -

Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi & family for your irreparable loss. 🙏#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/HrzULdJhYd — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 30, 2021

Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP. pic.twitter.com/5HpVNvxJ8r — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 30, 2021

Other celebrities like Kabir Bedi also took to Twitter to send condolences to Mandira and her family. Actress, Minissha Lambba also expressed her sadness at the passing of Raj Kaushal, talking about her experience working with him under his direction. Vishal Dadlani also expressed his sorrow over the late director's death, talking about how he was one of the first people to trust his music.

Deepest condolences to Mandira Bedi on the tragic passing of her husband Raj Kaushal. Such a sudden and unexpected loss is deeply traumatic. My heart is with her in her great sorrow. @mandybedi #MandiraBedi — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) June 30, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear of @rajkaushal1 passing away. He was among the first directors I worked with in the early years of my career. I will always remember his gentle smile and soft spoken demeanour. A man of great warmth, interesting conversations and a winning personality RIP — Minissha Lambba (@Minissha_Lamba) June 30, 2021

The first person to trust me with making music for a film, @rajkaushal created so many careers with, #PyaarMeinKabhiKabhi. Above that, he always stood with his friends.@mandirabedi, I don't know what to say. Can't imagine how you and the kids are feeling right now. I'm so sorry. pic.twitter.com/C1TkgvXdcO — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 30, 2021

Image - R Madhavan Instagram, Raj Kaushal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.