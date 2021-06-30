Last Updated:

'Man With A Heart Of Gold': R Madhavan And Other Celebs Pay Tribute To Raj Kaushal

Filmmaker and husband of actress Mandira Bedi, Raj Kaushal, passed away at the age of 49 and was mourned by R Madhavan and others in the industry -

R Madhavan

Actor and television personality Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The filmmaker's funeral was held today, shortly after the news was made public. A few celebrities like Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni and others were seen at the funeral. 

Many other celebrities did not show up, most likely because of COVID-19 restrictions which prohibit crowding at funerals and weddings. However, several celebrities took to their Twitter handles to mourn Raj Kaushal, including actor R Madhavan. The actor shared a picture of Mandira Bedi hugging her husband, expressing shock and devastation at the news. 

Raj Kaushal no more, Bollywood stars pay respect 

Raj Kaushal began his career as a copywriter and was best-known for directing Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaadi Ka Laddo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He was the producer for the film My Brother...Nikhil, which was directed by Onir. The film starred Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri. The filmmaker is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and two children namely his 10-year-old son Vir, and 4-year-old daughter Tara. 

Several celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the late filmmaker, who passed away at the young age of 49. Neha Dhupia shared a tweet with a group photo featuring the couple and some other famous friends. She wrote about how shocked she was at the news, and expressed care for Mandira Bedi. 

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, also took to Twitter to express condolence. He wrote about what an amazing man Raj Kaushal was and how they had some great memories together. Arshad Warsi, on the other hand, expressed how he considered Kaushal to be a close friend and mourned his loss. Take a look - 

Other celebrities like Kabir Bedi also took to Twitter to send condolences to Mandira and her family. Actress, Minissha Lambba also expressed her sadness at the passing of Raj Kaushal, talking about her experience working with him under his direction. Vishal Dadlani also expressed his sorrow over the late director's death, talking about how he was one of the first people to trust his music. 

