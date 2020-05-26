Manav Kaul Compares Lockdown To Freight Trains, Says 'Memory Of Destination Is Fading'

Amid coronavirus pandemic where several fans are entertaining fans with their posts and throwback pictures, actor Manav Kaul shared a selfie on social media and looked back at the times where people are struggling hard during the virus outbreak. He compared the time with those people who are waiting at a station for their trains or buses but are unable to get on any. He also compared the lockdown days with those freight trains, slow and steady which are causing a hurdle for the other trains to arrive.

Manav Kaul goes deep with his thinking on lockdown

The Tumhari Sulu actor took to his Instagram page and shared a monochrome selfie-and penned his thoughts on the same. In the picture, the actor can be seen relaxed and laying back on his bed while he reflects his thoughts on how people are going through in this lockdown. While expressing his emotions, Manav wrote that amid such panic-stricken moment it seems that people are waiting for their trains or busses on a station. He also wrote that the lockdown days are like long freight trains which are never-ending and this makes this fade away the memory of the destination. Amid all this, Manav believes that there is another fear in the minds of the people that are whether they are on the right track or not?

He also recalled the recent death of migrant workers who were crushed to death by a goods’ train in Maharashtra and wrote that after waiting for hours at the railway station, people see eatables lying on the tracks which somehow shakes them from inside. This is not the first time that the actor has expressed his emotions and feelings on lockdown. Earlier, he shared his monotonous lockdown routine with his fans. Manav who seems to get bored of sitting at home shared his everyday routine with fans which included doing mundane household chores, binge-watching, cooking, sleeping. In the end, though he asked his fans what to do and later himself answered the question by writing, "repeat."

The Jolly LLB 2 actor even penned a poem on lockdown by comparing it with animals who are caged and are used as a source of entertainment. The amazing heart-wrenching video forced Twiteratis to wear on their thinking caps. The actor narrated his thoughts with a beautiful video where he expressed how with the current situation he feels like a monkey who is trapped within the four walls and people out are expecting him to entertain. The actor shared a small video along with his voice-over where he can be heard describing his nightmare where he saw himself thirsty and on a search hunt for water.

