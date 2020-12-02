Manav Kaul Makes A Heartfelt Request To Fans To Help Out A Poet Battling COVID-19

Manav Kaul in a recent Instagram post requested the help of his followers for fellow poet Manglesh Dabral. The esteemed poet has been battling COVID-19 and is in need of financial aid. Thus, the actor sought the help of fans to provide some assistance to the poet. In the post uploaded, Manav Kaul spoke highly of the poet and requested fans to donate whatever they can for the well-being of Manglesh Dabral.

Also Read | Manav Kaul Quits Twitter And Instagram; Admits Getting 'distracted'

Manav Kaul makes a heartfelt request to fans

Also Read | 'Nail Polish': Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul Resume Shooting For Their Next Courtroom Drama'

Taking to Instagram, Manav Kaul posted a written picture in which he spoke of the legendary poet and the laurels he has won throughout his life. Manav shed light on the various achievements of Dabral as a renowned poet and his significance in literature in India.

He then proceeded to speak about a serious issue at hand by writing that the individual is battling against COVID-19. He wrote that quite recently, the poet had been diagnosed with the virus and is facing a tough time financially. He then revealed that the daughter of Manglesh Dabral has appealed for financial support. He then went on to add the bank details of the person and said that he would appreciate whatever help is provided by the fans to the individual.

Also Read | Manav Kaul Shares His Monotonous Quarantine Routine With Fans Amid Lockdown

The actor then jotted down the important bank details to which fans may choose to send financial aid to the poet. In the caption of Manav Kaul's Instagram post, he wrote that he has found out that certain Government related aid is not sufficient and thus he is trying to provide some financial aid to the poet. He then wrote that there are a number of talented poets and writers in the country and one of them is Manglesh Dabral.

Thus. Manav said that he is happy to help him and he would appreciate it if his fans could do the same as well. Upon writing this, the actor ended his caption with an emoji. A number of fans soon responded to the post and assured Manav Kaul that help will be provided and that they will do whatever they can. Fans even assured the actor that they will try their best.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal Gears Up For Upcoming Series 'Penthouse,' Shares His New Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.