Manav Vij Shares Pic With Wife Meher Vij, Pens Amusing Caption For Her

On Sunday, Manav Vij shared a picture with Meher Vij on his Instagram wall. As seen in the pic, Meher Vij looks serious, whereas Manav Vij tries to show her something on his phone. On sharing the picture, Manav Vij wrote, "Bus compliments mil jaan kisse role layi eda rola shuru ho janda, ennu lagda Lokki jhooth bol rahe."

As soon as Manav Vij's post was up, a fan wrote, "You guys are so much in love." Whereas another user praised Manav's work in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and wrote, "I have always loved your work... loved ur role in Gunjan Saxena....superb." Some fans spoke about the duo and wrote, "Love Both of You," and a user also called Manav and Meher "Favourites". Take a look at the post and Meher Vij's expression in the picture.

Manav Vij's post

Earlier, Manav Vij posted a B&W picture of himself and expressed his thoughts through the caption. He wrote, "Sometimes the things we can't change, end up changing us.#sabtera #shukkar #sabr #waheguru #saimeher #ohdirehmat #staymanav #kokodiaries continues." As soon as his post was up on his Instagram wall, a fan wrote, "Hello.. your role was really good in Gunjan Saxena, and you did absolute justice with it." Another user wrote, "Sir loved your part so much in Gunjan. Please keep showing up in more movie."

Also Read | 'Sadak 2' trailer, boycott 'Gunjan Saxena' and other recent Bollywood controversies

Also Read |'Sadak 2' Trailer's Rapidly Increasing Dislike Count Sparks A Meme Fest On Twitter

Gunjan Saxena cast

Manav Vij is part of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl cast, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi among others. The film has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the film chronicles the story of Gunjan, a young girl from Lucknow, who joins the Indian Air Force to fulfill her dream of becoming a pilot. The movie released on Netflix on August 12, 2020.

Manav Vij plays the role of Gautam Sinha in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He was last seen in Navdeep Singh's directorial, Laal Kaptaan, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He played the role of Inspector Manohar Jawanda in Sriram Raghavan's directed film, Andhadhun. The movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Tabu among others. Andhadhun was well-received by fans and was critically acclaimed too.

Also Read |Meher Vij Reveals About Her Role In Neeraj Pandey's 'Special Ops'; Read

Also Read |Gunjan Saxena: Kangana questions 'reluctant deshbhakti', calls Armymen portrayal 'hurtful'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.