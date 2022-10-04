After actor Elnaaz Norouzi raised her voice against the crisis in Iran, another star Mandana Karimi staged a solo protest in Mumbai. The actor had shared a video on her now-private Instagram page where she can be seen protesting at Mumbai's Bandstand while raising her voice about the women rights movement underway in her home country.

However, soon after the video caught the attention of social media users, the actor made changes to her account settings, while making it private.

In the video that has been surfacing on social media, the actor stood alone while holding a placard that explained the miseries and atrocities faced by the women of the country. Though the Lock Upp star was alone in her protest, she shared that she knew it was important to show her support in this way. Karimi stood there for three hours, speaking to people and telling them about the situation in Iran currently.

Mandana Karimi holds solo protest amid Iran crisis

For those unaware, a massive outrage has sparked in Iran ever since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was killed allegedly by Iran’s morality police on September 16. Notably, She was allegedly arrested for loosely wearing a headscarf. After her death, people in Iran, including women took to the streets to hold protests over Mahsa Amini's death. The women protesters shared videos on social media where they could be seen chopping their hair and burning headscarves to showcase opposition after Amini's death.

Karimi, who hails from Iran, staged a protest in Mumbai and documented the same in a video which she had shared on her now-private Instagram page. The 17-minute video showed her standing alone at the prominent landmark, holding a placard with information about what is happening in Iran. Followed by this, she is even seen interacting with passers-by and students while disseminating about the plight of the people, especially women.

Mandana captioned the video and wrote, "For Iran, for my mother’s tears, for my brother’s broken face and heart, for sleepless nights, for freedom for life.”

Meanwhile, post-Amini's death, Police have denied any involvement and claimed that she died of a heart attack. However, Mahsa Amini's family has rejected the claims made by police. According to Iranian State TV, at least 41 protesters and police personnel have been killed since the protests erupted in Iran on September 17.

Apart from Karimi, Elnaaz Norouzi is spending anxious days and fretful nights as she remains out of contact with her family in Iran. During her recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor reflected on the miseries faced by the people of Iran amid the growing tensions and revealed how she wants to use her voice to bring people’s attention to “how women continue to get oppressed”.

IMAGE: Instagram/@MandanaKarimi