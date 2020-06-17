Mandana Karimi Talks About Staying Away From Family And Losing Relatives To COVID-19

Mandana Karimi has faced all the bad and good in the last year, as per reports. The actress and model revealed how she dealt with the pandemic situation alone, despite losing some loved ones to the virus. Mandana Karimi gave an interview to a news portal and spoke about a few things bad and good about her life.

Mandana Karimi on her family

Mandana Karimi is in India while her mother is away in Iran. Since the lockdown was announced in India, Mandana had to put off all her plans to meet her mother. She is staying in Mumbai with her two pet dogs keeping her company. The actress said that she had also lost some relatives who were tested positive for COVID-19. The impending situation has left her confused. She revealed that with great difficulties, she was able to send her mother to her farmhouse, which is better for her mom. The actress also added that she is disappointed over the fact that she could not visit her relatives or attend their funerals.

Mandana Karimi talks about her recent release

Mandana Karimi’s web show The Casino was recently released on ZEE5. The actress reportedly received good reviews for the show. The Casino is a story on gambling, money and thrilling adventures of many actors. Karanvir Bohra is also a part of the show. Mandana feels content regarding the release of her own web-show but also worries about the situation around the world. She hopes that everything is back to normal soon and vulnerable people don't have to worry about their lives.

Mandana urges everyone to be positive

Mandana Karimi spoke about being positive during the interview. The actress said that despite having false rumours surrounding her that she has the COVID-19 after she lost weight and had an eye allergy, she remained positive. She resorted to focusing on things that were positive and made it a point to remain mentally fit. She also said that remaining mentally and physically fit is very important to tackle the virus.

