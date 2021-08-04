Mandira Bedi Begins A Cheery Day With Her Little 'partner In Crime'; See Pic

Mandira Bedi has been posting photos of herself and her family being together in tough times, after her husband Raj Kaushal's sudden demise. Mandira recently posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle with her son Vir. As she shared the photo she wrote that she and her son were beginning their day with a little walk.

Mandira Bedi with her 'partner in crime'

Mandira Bedi shared a photo on her Instagram story with her son Vir. The photo featured the mother-son duo all masked up as they began their day with a morning walk. Mandira was seen sporting a bright pink tank top and black hat as she left for her morning walk. While sharing the photo, Bedi wrote "Starting the day with a walk with my partner in crime."

Mandira also shared a picture of her daughter, Tara, posing for the camera on her IG story. As she shared the photo she wrote "Look at those muscles missy." Take a look at the picture below.

Raj Kaushal passes away

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30, 2021, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The news of his demise was confirmed by Ronit Roy to PTI. Raj Kaushal was a well-known director in the industry. He is best known for directing movies such as Shaadi Ka Laddoo, which also starred Mandira, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Anthony Kaun Hai? and producing My Brother… Nikhil. Bedi and Kaushal had been married for almost 23 years and have two kids together. The actor had recently shared a picture with her late husband and wrote "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.."

Mandira Bedi celebrates her daughter Tara's birthday

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal adopted a four-year-old girl Tara last year. Tara turned five on July 28 and Mandira celebrated her daughter's birthday with her family. She shared several photos with Tara and penned a heartfelt note in the caption. Mandira's caption read "28th July! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much."

Image: Mandira Bedi's Instagram

