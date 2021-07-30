Mandira Bedi Conducts A Special Pooja, A Month After The Demise Of Her Husband Raj Kaushal

It has been one been month since the director and Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal, breathed her last. On Friday, July 30, 2021, Mandira Bedi held a 'special pooja' in memory of her late husband. She shared a glimpse of the Pooja, joined by her children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

Mandira Bedi conducted a pooja for her late husband Raj Kaushal

Raj Kaushal, who was known for directing the films Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo, died on June 30, 2021, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Mandira Bedi performed the last rites of her late husband in Mumbai. Mandira Bedi recently took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the Pooja that she held in the memory of her late husband. In the photo of Pooja, Bedi was seen sitting on the floor with her daughter and son. Mandira and Vir were seen pouring the Ghee in the Hwan Kund while Tara sat on Mandira's side. In the story, Mandira wrote, "#30thday", with a folded hand emoji.

Mandira Bedi celebrated her daughter Tara's birthday

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal adopted a four-year-old girl Tara last year. Tara turned five on July 28 and Mandira celebrated her daughter's birthday with her family. She shared several photos with Tara and penned a heartfelt note in the caption. She wrote, "28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much ❤️🧿". Mandira also added the hashtag "#beginagain ⭐️", which meant that she has started her life again after the demise of her husband. Several celebrities reacted to Mandira Bedi's post. Vidya Malavade wrote, "Aww ..god bless our angel Taroooo & her beautiful mommy ..Sending an ocean of love to you my M ♥️". Mouni Roy also reached to the post and commented, "My babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Earlier this month, Mandira Bedi shared some photos with her late husband Raj Kaushal. In the caption, she wrote, "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough..". Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal tied the knot in 1999.

IMAGE: MANDIRA BEDI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.