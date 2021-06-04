Mandira Bedi Digs Out Pic From Her Pregnancy Times In Hospital: 'It Was Bun In The Oven'

Mandira Bedi shared an old picture from the time when she was pregnant with her son, Vir. She posed with her baby bump in the hospital and went on to call it her "best production ever". She added, "To the time when being in the hospital, also meant good things. When it was a bun in the oven time."

Vir was born after Mandira and her husband Raj Kaushal had completed their 11 years of marriage. She had welcomed her little bundle of joy on June 17, 2011. Reshma Merchant, Shwetambari Shetty, Samita Bangargi, Mouni Roy, Vidya Malavade, and many others dropped endearing comments on Mandira Bedi's Instagram post.

Mandira shares pic from her pregnancy times

It was on October 25, 2020, when Mandira and her husband Raj welcomed Tara. The couple had adopted a four-year-old daughter whom they named Tara Bedi Kaushal. Sharing the happy news, the actor had written that Tara came to them like a blessing from above. "Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home

with open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020," she had penned. The news came in as a surprise for fans and many congratulated the couple.

From celebrating Bhai Dooj to celebrating Raksha Bandhan, Mandira Bedi's son doesn't fail to warm his sister Tara with love. The Manmadhan actor keeps sharing glimpses of the duo's whereabouts. The mother of two also escaped for a staycation with them in November and twinned with her children in matching attire. She went on to call herself the "luckiest mom ever."

On the work front, Bedi was last seen in the ZEE5 show, Qubool Hai 2.0, alongside Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti. The series garnered positive reviews from fans. She will be seen in the upcoming outing Adangathey, directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy and produced by M.S. Saravanan for Sri Green Productions. The movie will also feature actors like G.V. Prakash Kumar, Surbhi, Sarath Kumar, Thambi Ramaiah, Yogi Babu, Blade Shankar and Abhishek Shankar, among others in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: MANDIRA BEDI'S INSTAGRAM

