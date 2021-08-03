Mandira Bedi Gets Back To Work Post Husband Raj Kaushal's Demise; 'Time To Take Life On'

Actor Mandira Bedi whose life came tumbling down after the sudden demise of her husband Raj Kaushal, shared a positive note while announcing her return to work. The Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey actor took to Twitter and posted a motivational tweet to 'take life on’ post husband’s death due to a cardiac arrest.

Mandira Bedi returns to work post husband Raj Kaushal's death

"Onwards and upwards. Time to take life on," she tweeted. After reading Mandira's latest tweet, several social media users praised her strength. "You are strong enough. New age girl," a netizen commented. "Welcome back #mandirabedi you have your own true real strength Raising hands #GodBless," another user wrote. A day ago, Mandira even shared with her Instagram followers that she has resumed work. For the unversed, Raj Kaushal had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo'. He was only 49 when he breathed his last.

Onwards and upwards. 🙏🏽 Time to take life on. 👊🏽 — mandira bedi (@mandybedi) August 3, 2021

Mandira has been taking care of her two children, Tara and Vir, and trying to fill the void after their father’s death. Previously, she took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures while celebrating her daughter Tara’s 5th birthday. While wishing her daughter, Mandira penned a heartwarming note that read, “28th July! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara... And so we celebrate you today... it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much. #beginagain (sic).”

Mandira recently conducted a puja for her late husband at home to mark a month of his untimely demise. Raj Kaushal, who was known for directing the films Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo, died on June 30, 2021, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Mandira Bedi performed the last rites of her late husband in Mumbai. She shared the picture from the puja ceremony on her Instagram stories where she can be seen sitting on the floor with her daughter and son. Mandira and Vir were seen pouring the Ghee in the Hwan Kund while Tara sat on Mandira's side. In the story, Mandira wrote, "#30thday", with a folded hand emoji.

IMAGE: MANDIRABEDI/Instagram

