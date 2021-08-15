Mandira Bedi Is ‘grateful To Be Back To Work' After Husband's Demise, Posts Pic From Shoot

Actor Mandira Bedi, who received a major setback after the tragic demise of her husband Raj Kaushal, is back at work. The actor who has been sharing motivational posts on social media recently took to Instagram and shared a picture clad in a saree while expressing her gratitude for all the kindness that has come her way.

In the picture, she wore a saree while clicking a selfie along with an inspirational note. She captioned it, "Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life... And oh so grateful to be healthy and alive..#shukr #beginagain #gratitude." She even shared the picture of her entire look on her Instagram stories where she can be seen sitting with a coffee mug as she stares at the camera. This is not the first time that the Dilwale Dhulaniya Le Jaayengey star had shared her happiness of returning back to work.

Previously, she shared her picture on Instagram where she can be seen wearing a pink saree and smiling for the camera. “ending some love and positivity to anyone who needs it. #beginagain #nirbhaunirvair (sic),” she wrote then. Reacting to her post, Arzoo Govitrikar wrote, "Wow," and Vidya Malavade commented, "Love you M." Fans also showered love on her with one of them calling her 'Claire Underwood'.

Mandira's husband Raj, who directed films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo, died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 49. On July 30, on the one-month anniversary of his death, Mandira had organised a 'pooja' for him at their residence. On Instagram, she had posted a picture, sitting in the front of 'havan kund' with their children Vir and Tara and captioned it, "30th day."



Apart from this, even after the demise, Mandira celebrated her daughter Tara’s birthday with a small family get-together. "8th July! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara... And so we celebrate you today... it's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain (sic)” she wrote while sharing a bunch of pictures with her daughter on the special day.

