Mandira Bedi recently revealed there was a time when she was only offered negative roles after she chopped off her hair. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Mandira Bedi looked back to 12 years when she finally decided to cut her hair short. The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge actor revealed the person who was cutting her hair also reassured if she wanted the short hair look. But, she was firm with her decision as she was fed up with straightening and curling her long hair. The actor further quipped her hairstylist gave her a shoulder-length cut and asked her to come back if she wants them shorter. Without taking much time, Mandira Bedi revisited the salon the very next day and got her hair cut shorter.

Mandira Bedi reveals the type of roles she was offered

Mandira Bedi revealed her short hair defines her. She also revealed ever since she chopped her hair off, she has been offered at least five to six negative roles. However, on the bright side, she also received 10 cop roles as people wanted her to play a modern woman. In the end, the Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor mentioned she might think of growing her hair back if she is offered a role that requires long hair.

She said, "The short hair also defines me and the kind of roles, I got ever since I have cut my hair, that's against stereotyping that happened. I have been offered at least 10 cop roles, at least 5-6 negative woman character roles... Just think about it, either a cop or a negative character... Now, people cast me to play a strong modern woman so short hair means a lot of things. I like short hair and I'll keep it as long as I want and if something comes up to me that is required to grow them, I'll think about that."

Mandira Bedi talks about life after her husband's death

Mandira Bedi has been coping up with grief after her husband Raj Kaushal passed away in June 2021. In an interview with PTI, Mandira Bedi opened up about how she gets her motivation to keep working from her kids. She said, "My motivation to keep working striving and doing better... My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I do I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. The reason that I have the courage, strength. The reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them."

Image: Instagram/@mandirabedi