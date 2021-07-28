Mandira Bedi Pens Beautiful B'day Wishes For Daughter Tara, Says 'we Celebrate You Today'

Actor Mandira Bedi, who recently lost her husband Raj Kaushal due to cardiac arrest, has been managing home and children all alone. Mandira who had adopted Tara last year took to Instagram and penned an adorable birthday wish for her on the special day. She shared a bunch of pictures where Tara can be seen posing with the actor along with her late husband Raj and son. While extending her wishes on Tara’s 5th birthday, Mandira recalled the time when the little one graced their lives.

Mandira Bedi wishes daughter Tara on fifth birthday with adorable pics

Sharing the pictures, Mandira Bedi captioned it, "28th July! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today... it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain." Mandira and her husband Raj had adopted Tara in July last year. At the time, the actor had shared a heartwarming post, welcoming Tara to the family. “Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

Fans and several members of the film industry have also wished the little one a very happy birthday. "Aww.. God bless our angel. Tarooo and her beautiful mommy. Sending an ocean of love to you my M," actor Vidya Malavade commented. Actor Ronit Bose Roy wrote: "Happiest 5th Tara. Wish you a life filled with love and joy.”

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal died at the age of 49 earlier this month. He was a writer, producer, and director and he had backed several films, including Onir's 2005 movie My Brother... Nikhil. He had also directed films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo, and Anthony Kaun Hai. He began his career in Bollywood as a copywriter. Raj Kaushal also started his own advertising production company in 1998 and went on to direct many commercials. Recently, Mandira Bedi had shared a post in which she said she is grateful to have her family standing by her after the death of Raj Kaushal. On Instagram, Mandira had posted a picture of herself with her parents, Vir and Tara. She had captioned it, "Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness #gratitude #love #thanks."

IMAGE: MANDIRABEDI/Instagram

