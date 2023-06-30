Mandira Bedi Pens Emotional Note On Husband's Death Anniversary, Says 'miss Your Zest'

Mandira Bedi, the popular actress and television presenter, took to social media to commemorate the second death anniversary of her husband, Raj Kaushal. In an emotional post on Instagram, Mandira shared cherished memories of their life together, including heartfelt pictures of herself, Raj, and their children, Tara and Vir.

3 things you need to know

Mandira Bedi met filmmaker Raj Kaushal in 1996.

Mandira and Raj tied the knot on February 14, 1999.

They became parents to son Vir on June 17, 2011 and then adopted Tara on July 28, 2020.

Mandira remembering Raj with a heartfelt tribute

Alongside the poignant images, Mandira penned a heartfelt note, expressing her profound grief and the enduring void left by Raj’s untimely demise. She wrote, ‘You left us 2 years ago on this day… We miss you Raji’. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, ‘2 years. We miss you… your larger than life presence, your zest for life, your big, loving heart’.

(A screengrab from Mandira Bedi's post | Image: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

Mandira’s close friend and actor, Ronit Roy, responded with words of support, writing, ‘With you Mandy’, while numerous others offered their condolences and expressed their solidarity with Mandira and her family during this difficult time. The actress’s followers and fans also flooded the post with messages of strength and love.

For those unaware of the circumstances, Mandira’s husband, Raj Kaushal, a renowned filmmaker, tragically passed away due to a cardiac arrest in 2021. Despite the immense loss, Mandira has shown remarkable strength and has become a pillar of support for her children, Tara and Vir. Having spent 25 years together with Raj, she has bravely moved forwards, embracing life’s challenges and cherishing the precious memories they shared.