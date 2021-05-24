Mandira Bedi Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose, Fans Point Out Her 'no Mask' Pic

Actress Mandira Bedi recently took to Instagram and shared a picture while informing about receiving both the COVID-19 vaccine shots. She shared two pictures, one from her first dose while the second was from her second jab. While captioning the post she urged everyone to take the vaccine to fight the deadly coronavirus infection.

Mandira Bedi takes second COVID-19 vaccine dose

The first picture of the actress where she is seen wearing her mask below her chin received her strong criticism in the comment section. Fans were quick to correct her and asked her to wear her mask properly and not pull it down to her chin. One of the users wrote, “Why would u remove ur mask.” Another user compared her two pictures and wrote, “So you finally realized, wearing a mask is important?” A third user chimed in and asked the actress about receiving her two shots as she is 49 and the third phase started off from April 1. “All two shots taken, how?” asked another.

Mandira is the latest celebrity to join the other stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit along with husband Dr. Sri Ram Nene, Kamal Haasan, and more who have received their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mandira who is quite active on social media, earlier shared how she keeps her mind calm during these tough times and does not give in to easy negative thoughts.

She shared a short video explaining her trick and helping her fans. In the video, Mandira propped her head on a folded yoga mat and performed a headstand. “What works for you? All inverted poses help keep my anxiety at bay. Be it the headstand (which I needed today after a long time) or the 10 walls assisted handstands I practice every day", she wrote. She concluded her caption with a motivational quote writing, "Karam karo... phal ki chinta mat karo. Bas chinta door hi rakho". She went onto urge people to stay indoors and stay safe. , Mandira’s workout videos on social media prove to be a source of inspiration for her fans who try to imbibe the quality.



