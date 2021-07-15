Mandira Bedi Remembers 25 Years Spent With Late Husband Raj Kaushal In New Post

As Mandira Bedi has been battling with the sudden demise of her husband, Raj Kaushal, she has been pouring her heart out on social media. She recently dropped a series of most cherished memories on social media spent with her husband and went down memory lane remembering the years they spent together. Mandira Bedi’s photos online were swamped with hearts sent by her fans and closed ones.

Mandira Bedi’s tribute to her husband Raj

Mandira Bedi recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of memorable photos of herself with her husband, Raj who recently passed away. In the first one, she added a photo of them in which Raj Kaushal was seen hugging Mandira from the back as they posed for the camera. In the next one, she posted yet another beautiful photo of them together as they captured a selfie with gleeful smiles on their face. The last photo depicted a cute memory from the past in which they were seen celebrating their anniversary together.

In the caption, while recalling the years she spent with his husband, she wrote, “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough..”

Numerous fans and celebrity artists took to Mandira Bedi’s Instagram and showered love on the post she shared. Many of them also consoled the actor for her husband’s untimely death, while some others sent wishes for her and her family to stay strong during these tough times. Some celebrity artists namely Asish Chowdhry, Mouni Roy, Shakti Mohan, Tanvi Shah, Hansika Motwani and others took to her Instagram post and dropped in hearts symbols in the comment section and even stated how much they loved her. Some of them also consoled Madira by stating how Raj was still with them and assured her that they were there for her. Take a look at some of the reactions to Mandira Bedi’s Instagram post.

Raj Kaushal passed away of a cardiac arrest on June 30. He is best known for directing movies such as Shaadi Ka Laddoo, which also starred Mandira, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Anthony Kaun Hai? and producing My Brother… Nikhil. Numerous celebrities in the film industry mourned his death and expressed their condolences while many of them also turned up at his funeral.

IMAGE: MANDIRA BEDI'S FACEBOOK

