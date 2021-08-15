Mandira Bedi Remembers Her Late Husband Raj Kaushal On His Birth Anniversary

Mandira Bedi remembered her late husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary on August 15. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a photo with her late husband along with a heartfelt note. Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30, 2021, after suffering from a cardiac arrest, and the news was confirmed by actor Ronit Roy.

Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal

Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram and shared a throwback photo with her late husband Raj Kaushal as she remembered him on his birth anniversary. She penned down a heartfelt note and wrote that August 15 was always a celebration as it was Independence Day as well as Raj's birthday. Her note read "15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day 🇮🇳 and Raj's Birthday. Happy Birthday, Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did.

The gaping void will never be filled Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love."

Mandira Bedi says she is back to work

Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram and shared that she was back on track and had begun her work after the sudden demise of her husband Raj Kaushal. Sharing a picture she wrote that she was grateful to be back at work. Her caption read, "grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life. And oh so grateful to be healthy and alive."

Raj Kaushal passes away

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30, 2021, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The news of his demise was confirmed by Ronit Roy to PTI. Raj Kaushal was a well-known director in the industry. He is best known for directing movies such as Shaadi Ka Laddoo, which also starred Mandira, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Anthony Kaun Hai? and producing My Brother… Nikhil. Bedi and Kaushal had been married for almost 23 years and have two kids together. They had adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara last year.

