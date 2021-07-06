Mandira Bedi Removes Instagram Profile Picture After Husband's Death

Actor and television personality Mandira Bedi who lost her husband Raj Kaushal due to cardiac arrest, changed her profile picture on Instagram to honour him. She turned her display picture black as a mark of mourning. Mandira Bedi bid a teary goodbye to her husband Raj Kaushal and broke gender stereotypes as she performed his last rites. Filmmaker Raj Kaushal breathed his last on June 30 in the morning.

Mandira Bedi change profile picture while expressing grief

Raj Kaushal was survived by his wife Madira and two children son Vir and daughter Tara. His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar. Close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and actor Dino Morea were present. Mandira had also organised a special prayer meeting on July 3 in memory of her late husband which was well attended by her friends from the industry including Mouni Roy, Vidya Malavade, Ashish Chowdhry, and more who paid their condolences to the family.

Recently, Mandira recalled her memories with the late director by posting a photograph with him. Without writing much, the DDLJ star expressed her grief by posting a heartbreak emoji. Apart from this, she even shared a throwback picture on Twitter where the two can be seen dressed up while Raj pointing out towards the camera. “#rip my Raji,” she tweeted.

Raj Kaushal career

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo, featuring wife Mandira Bedi, was in his 50s when he passed away. Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama My Brother Nikhil, starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla. Kaushal started out as a copywriter in 1989 and then worked as an assistant director with Mukul Anand. He eventually set up his own advertising-production company, Fuel, and went on to direct over 800 commercials. One of the last commercials that Kaushal directed was with Vicky Kaushal.

IMAGE: MANDIRABEDI/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.