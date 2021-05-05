Mandira Bedi Reveals What Helps Her Gain 'Shanti' In COVID-19 Era

Mandira Bedi recently shared how she keeps her mind calm during the tough times of COVID-19. She shared a short video explaining her trick and helping her fans. In the video, Mandira propped her head on a folded yoga mat and performed a headstand.

The actor, who has played the titular character in the 1994 TV serial Shanti, explained in her caption that it helped her gain "Shanti" (Peace). Asking her fans about what worked best for them, she claimed that any type of inverted positions worked the best for her. "What works for you? All inverted poses help keep my anxiety at bay. Be it the headstand (which I needed today after a long time) or the 10 walls assisted handstands I practice every day", she wrote. She concluded her caption with a motivational quote writing, "Karam karo... phal ki chinta mat karo. Bas chinta door hi rakho". She went onto urge people to stay indoors and stay safe.

According to Healthline, Mandira Bedi's method is effective. The headstand helps in calming the mind, keep away stress and depression, and helps in activating the pineal gland and pituitary gland, which help in secreting melatonin. The headstand, aka Sirasana, also helps in increasing lung capacity.

Mandira Bedi's video gained a lot of attention from her followers who watched it more than 37,000 times in an hour. Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar left some suggestions for Mandira in the comment section saying, "Try bringing your knees down on top of your elbows when you descend". The actor's fans were delighted to see the video and dropped tons of fire emojis for the 49-year-old actor. Fans even left compliments for Mandira calling her "attractive" and "beautiful". The actor also received various compliments on her video as fans called it "impressive" and "superb".

Mandira Bedi has used her platform for spreading positivity. She uses her Instagram handle to share many positive notes with fans. She has also extended her help to her over 1 million followers on her Instagram handle. Recently, she posted a guide to her fans if they were unable to get an oxygen cylinder. The post explained what a person must do if their SpO2 level dropped below 94. She advised people to use the "proning" technique. There were three positions mentioned in the guide that would help patients to bring their SpOs level up efficiently.

