Mandira Bedi Says Her Children Are The Reason Behind Her ‘courage And Strength’

Mandira Bedi recently opened up about her life as a mother post her husband's demise Raj Kaushal and mentioned that all her energies are directed towards ensuring she is a good parent to her two children. In an interview with PTI, she mentioned that she considers her kids to be her biggest strength and the driving force to become a better person. she lost her husband, Raj Kaushal in June this year and said that her children, Vir and Tara mean the world to her. The two are aged ten and five years, respectively.

Mandira Bedi says her children are her biggest strength

The actor-TV presenter mentioned in her interview that her 'motivation to keep working, striving and doing better' is her children. She said that everything she does, she does for them and they are her reason to carry on, live and do better. She also mentioned that the duo was the reason she has 'courage and strength'.

Bedi hosted ICC Cricket World Cups in the years 2003 and 2007 and also featured in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and the anthology Dus Kahaniyaan. She mentioned that although her career has had challenges, she has no regrets, as the setbacks have taught her lessons, that she would have never been able to learn with success. She also mentioned that being down 'make you appreciate the good times'.

Mandira Bedi returns to The Love Laugh Live Show

Bedi is currently back on the third season of the Romedy NOW original The Love Laugh Live Show. This is a chat show, in which Bedi welcomes celebrities and speaks about various topics. Speaking about the show she said it was a 'happy, positive show.' The actor mentioned that the world 'could do with a lot more positivity'. She also said that when she meets the guests of the show, the line of questioning is 'lovely and upbeat'. Mandira Bedi also shared that the celebrities speak about the struggles they have faced and overcome in life and that 'audiences would love to hear, experience and see that'. She also recalled being 'riddled with insecurities' in her 30s and how life has changed for the better now that she is in her 40s.

(With input from PTI)

(Image: Instagram/@mandirabedi)