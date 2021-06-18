Mandira Bedi Shares A Nostalgic Video With Her Son Vir's Photos On His Birthday; Watch

Mandira Bedi is often seen sharing pictures and videos with her family on social media. The actor recently shared a nostalgic video with her son on his birthday. She shared a video of her son from the time when he was an infant along with a note wishing him on his birthday.

Mandira Bedi shared a nostalgic video on her son's birthday

The video began with a few pictures of Mandira Bedi's son Vir as a newborn baby. As the video rolled, a few more pictures from her photoshoot with him as a child were seen. Mandira combined the video with a happy birthday song which was beatboxed by an artist. She called Vir, the love of her life. She wrote, "There is nothing or no one that I can love as much as this human being. I love you Viru." She mentioned that he was the best person in the entire universe. Here's Mandira Bedi's latest video with a number of adorable pictures with her son.

Reactions to Mandira Bedi's son's birthday video

As soon as Mandira shared the video on her Instagram handle, her fans wrote all things nice for Vir. Many celebrities like Ronit Roy, Vidya Malavade, Sneha Rajani and many more wished him on his birthday. Ronit Roy mentioned that the video was a treasure of his adorable photos. Fans mentioned that the mother-son duo looked adorable in the video.

Image source: Mandira Bedi's Instagram

Image source: Mandira Bedi's Instagram

A sneak peek into Mandira Bedi's Instagram

Earlier, Mandira shared a photo of herself as she draped a red and pink saree and paired it with a mesh sleeved blouse. The actor posed with love written in the background. She mentioned that she loved wearing sarees.

She also shared a few pictures after her workout where she wore a florescent pink dry-fit t-shirt with maroon shorts. She also wore her sports shoes and her fitness band while posing for the pictures. Mandira wrote that there was nothing like the endorphins that are released after working out. She gave picture credits to her son who captured them. Take a look at some of Mandira Bedi's photos from her Instagram account.

Image: Mandira Bedi's Instagram

