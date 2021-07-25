Mandira Bedi Shares An Adorable Photo Of Her Nine Year Old Son Vir; Have A Look

Mandira Bedi, who recently lost her husband Raj Kaushal on June 30, has put up a strong front for her children and family ever since the tragic event. She took to Instagram on Saturday evening where she was seen sharing heartwarming pictures of her nine-year-old son Vir in which the 9-year-old can be seen adorably posing for the camera. Mandira's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed last month at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest.

Have a look at Mandira's adorable picture of her son

Post her husband's death, Mandira Bedi had gone off her social media handles for some time but has now updated it with an adorable picture with her children. In her recent story, the actor shared a picture of 9-year-old Vir, sitting on a sofa as he coyly looks at the camera. The kid can be seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue pyjamas as he poses. Mandira added heart emojis to the post. Have a look.

Mandira uploads a love-filled picture with family, says she is 'grateful'

The Shanti actor also shared a heartwarming picture with her parents and children Vir and Tara, and her parents, Verinder Singh Bedi and Gita Bedi. This picture is the first time the actor has taken to social media to upload a family picture post the sudden demise of her husband, Raj Kaushal. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness #gratitude #love #thanks (sic).". In the picture, Mandira's daughter Tara can be seen happily sitting on her grandfather's lap whereas Vir is seen smiling with his arms around his grandparents.

The Indian entertainment industry and fans have been showering love and support to the actor post her husband's death. After this post, Mandira received immense love on the comments from actors like Zakir Khan and Mouni Roy while many fans while many spammed fire and heart emojis. Netizens also lauded Mandira's strength and brevity in overcoming this unfortunate incident.

Raj Kaushal's unfortunate demise

The filmmaker, who passed away last month, is survived by Mandira and their two children, Vir and Tara. Mandira performed her husband's last rights despite being inconsolable in the presence of close friends and family. Mandira Bedi and Raj tied the knot in February 1999 and had completed 23 years of marriage together. Since the passing of her husband, Bedi took to her Instagram several times to pay him an emotional tribute. In one post she shared an image of 'Raji' handwritten on a page while in a more recent post, the actor broke her silence to pay her respects. She wrote "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.." while sharing some of their pictures.

(IMAGE- MANDIRA BEDI/INSTAGRAM)

