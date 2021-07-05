Mandira Bedi Shares Heartbreaking First Post After Husband Raj Kaushal's Untimely Death

Mandira Bedi shared her first post on Instagram after the untimely demise of her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal last week. The actor recalled her memories with the late director by posting a photograph with him. Without writing much, the DDLJ star expressed her grief by posting a heartbreak emoji.

Mandira Bedi remembers late husband Raj Kaushal in first post

Mandira Bed and Raj Kaushal looked dressed for an occasion as they enjoyed some drinks, in the snaps posted on Instagram. They also seemed to have some medal-like objects around their necks as the couple had a blast together.

Raj Kaushal passes away

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo, featuring wife Mandira Bedi, passed away early Wednesday morning following a heart attack. He was in his 50s.

Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama "My Brother Nikhil", starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal have two children, a son Vir and daughter Tara.

His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar. Close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present.

Kaushal started out as a copywriter in 1989 and then worked as an assistant director with Mukul Anand.



He eventually set up his own advertising-production company, Fuel, and went on to direct over 800 commercials. One of the last commercials that Kaushal directed was with Vicky Kaushal.

Numerous celebrities expressed their grief and shock over the death.

A prayer meet was held in his memory during the weekend. It was attended by actors like Mouni Roy and Ashish Chowdhry.

