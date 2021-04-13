Mandira Bedi Shuts Down Trolls Dropping Hateful Comments For Her Daughter On Social Media

Actress Mandira Bedi took to Instagram to call out a troll who dropped hateful comments about her daughter. Mandira Bedi and her director-husband Raj Kaushal in October last year adopted a four-year-old girl and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal

The troll mocked Bedi's daughter and wrote, "Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?". Mandira furiously replied, "Sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity." Bedi further added, "People like this need to be given a special mention. Kudos, you got my attention, you piece of s***" [sic]

Bedi said their daughter became a part of the family on July 28, 2020. Kaushal also posted a family picture on Instagram and wrote "finally the family is complete". The couple got married on February 14, 1999, and have a nine-year-old son Vir.

Mandira Bedi's shows

Mandira Bedi is popularly known for her role as Shanti in the DD serial Shanti. Some of her other popular shows are Aurat, Ghar Jamai, Hello Friends, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She also has starred in several web series like Smoke, Thinkistan, Shaadi Fit, and Romil & Jugal.

