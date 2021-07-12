Mandira Bedi Steps Out For The First Time After Raj Kaushal’s Death, Fans Send Her Love

Mandira Bedi was spotted stepping out in public for the first time post her husband Raj Kaushal’s demise. The actress was spotted by the paparazzi on Sunday while she was out for morning walk with her mother by her side. The two can be seen having an intense conversation.

The video was shared by a celebrity paparazzo on his Instagram handle with the caption, “A very good stress reliever #mandirabedi seen with her mom for a walk.

Mandira Bedi recently lost her husband, Raj Kaushal and post his final rites, she came out of her house for the first time. She was recently seen taking a walk down the road with her mother when the paparazzi spotted her and captured her in their cameras. Several fans took to social media and sent more power to her.

In the video clip, Mandira was seen in a black tank top and grey tights. She was wearing a black mask and walked swiftly past the photographers.

Numerous fans were happy to see her finally step out of her house. Mandira is currently going through a tough time personally. Her husband, Raj Kaushal, breathed his last on June 30 in Mumbai. Many of them took to the comment section and stated how they sent more power to her while some others stated how they could feel the pain of losing a dear one. Some of them also expressed their feelings on how they were glad to see that she was ‘trying to get back to normal life’. Another fan referred to her as a ‘brave woman’ while another one stated how she was an ‘inspiration’ for many. Here are some of the reactions to Mandia Bedi’s video on Instagram:

Raj Kaushal's demise

Raj Kaushal passed away at the age of 49 on June 30 due to cardiac arrest. His funeral took place at Shivaji Ground in Mumbai on the same afternoon where numerous celebrity artists along with Mandira and her family and friends attended his last rites. A prayer meeting was also held on Saturday, July 4, at Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi’s residence that included her parents, artists from the entertainment industry namely Mouni Roy and others. However, there were many other celebrities such as Neha Dhupia, R Madhavan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Manoj Bajpayee, etc who paid their condolences virtually through their respective social media handles.

IMAGE: MANDIRA BEDI'S TWITTER

