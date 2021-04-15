Mandira Bedi Turns Up The Heat On Her Birthday; Dances In Bikini With Her Friends; Watch

Shanti actress Mandira Bedi celebrated her 49th birthday on the 15th of April along with her girlfriends. Mandira Bedi's birthday party at the pool was filled with food and wine as the actress shared videos and snaps of her party on her social media. Check out the birthday girl's party video here.

Mandira Bedi's Instagram posts of her birthday

Clad in a hot pink bikini, Mandira danced along to 50 Cent's song In Da Club. Her girlfriends took turns to appear in front of the camera and excitedly danced to the beats of the music. Mandira and her friends were all smiles in the video and enjoyed the dance party. The actress captioned the post as 'no caption needed' and 'reel karo feel karo' with a set of fun emojis.

Mandira also took to her Instagram story to post several pictures of her pool party. In one picture, Mandira took a selfie while sporting a pair of sunglasses while in another picture, the actress flaunted her toned body by posing on the edge of the pool. The 49-year-old actress also posted a picture of her friends and drinks.

Pic Credit: Mandira Bedi's Instagram

Netizens' reaction to Mandira Bedi's birthday party video

Fans of the actress were stunned to see the goofy side of the actress and flooded the comment section with heart eyes and fire emojis. One fan wrote that she looked 'smoldering hot' in the video while another fan wrote 'that is one fit body'. Several fans wished the actress on her birthday in the comment section.

Pic Credit: Mandira Bedi IG

Mandira Bedi's latest Instagram updates

The Saaho actress recently shared a monochrome picture shot by Rafique Sayed on Instagram and wrote 'Oh she is beautiful' in the caption. Mandira also shared pictures of her to Bougainvilla where she can be seen sporting a blue bikini paired with a matching bandana. The actress also shared a fun video of her jumping on a trampoline along with a girl. She informed the fans in the caption that the little girl learned to jump on the trampoline with her.

Promo Pic credit: Mandira Bedi IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.