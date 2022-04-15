Mandira Bedi's Birthday: Mouni Roy Wishes 'gorgeous Girl Inside Out' With Throwback Pics

As Mandira Bedi recently turned 49, one of her closest pals and actor, Mouni Roy took to social media and poured her heart out for her while giving fans a sneak peek into their loved-up moments. She even recalled the time when Mandira lost her husband while adding how she still managed to rise like a phoenix.

Numerous celebrity artists and fans dropped in their heartfelt wishes for Mandira Bedi on Mouni Roy’s social media post while others extended their love to her and Roy. Take a look at what she posted.

Mouni Roy's birthday wish to Mandira Bedi

MouniRoy recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures depicting her fun and candid moments spent with Mandira Bedi. the photos also gave memorable glimpses of Mandira Bedi and Mouni Roy from the latter’s wedding. In the caption, Mouni Roy shed light on their special bond and stated how she became one of her most valued friends, sister and family. She even opened up about the demise of Mandira’s husband and added that though the last year was the most difficult and life-shattering for her she witnessed Mandira rise like a phoenix, channelising her biggest sorrow into love and kindness towards her kids Vir, Tara & all her friends around her.

The caption read, “My M..Ours was an improbable romance, gods crossed our paths when I least expected it & now you have become one of my most valued friend, my sister, my family.. This last year have been the most difficult for you, life shattering and yet I have witnessed you rise like a phoenix, channelise your biggest sorrow into love and kindness towards Vir, Tara & all your friends around you, so much I see & learn, soooo much I love and admire.. Happy happiest birthday my gorgeous girl inside out, i wish you only cry tears of happiness and smiles of joy love and laughter this day onwards, I love you more than words can ever say…@mandirabedi P.s you are my embodiment of “where the mind is without fear and the head is held high”. P.p.s I shall always be territorial about you and create fuss and argue with you for no reason whatsoever..LOVE YOU!!!!!”

Celebrity artists namely Aashka Goradia, Lauren Gottlieb and others extended their heartwarming birthday wishes to Mandira Bedi. On the other hand, many fans took to Mouni Roy’s Instagram post and swamped the comment section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis while lauding how beautiful they looked in the photos. Here’s how they reacted-

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy