Mandira Bedi's Home In Madh Island Enlisted On Airbnb, Check Out Its Rent For One Night

Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi has been a lead actor, a host for the ICC Cricket World Cup and donned several other hats as an entertainer. She has now stepped into the shoes of an Airbnb host. She has put up her Madh Island home to rent on the site. The pictures of the swanky apartment have surfaced on social media. Check Mandira Bedi's home cost for a night.

Mandira Bedi's home enlisted on Airbnb

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, it is a four-bedroom house with five bathrooms and also has a pool. In the pictures shared by a media person, Mandira is seen standing on the porch of her house. The walls of the house are coloured white and it has a beige coloured driveway. French windows are designed in the rooms to let in the fresh air. Ther rooms see a colour pop as teal coloured couches and chairs decorate the room. It is a sea-facing villa that Mandira Bedi has put in a lot of efforts in redesigning.

The Twitter handle of Airbnb also shared the same photo. They quoted her saying, "I am amazed to hear about women who are working hard, challenging norms and gaining financial independence to become successful entrepreneurs supporting themselves and their families. Their journeys have inspired me profoundly." The report by The Free Press Journal also stated that the accommodation at the house costs up to Rs 42,000 per night.

“I am amazed to hear about women who are working hard, challenging norms and gaining financial independence to become successful entrepreneurs supporting themselves and their families. Their journeys have inspired me profoundly." @mandybedi, Actor & Airbnb Host #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/Hy7cu4WCCy — Airbnb India (@Airbnb_in) March 4, 2021

Mandira also took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans and followers that she is going to be a part of a virtual event for Airbnb. She mentioned in the caption that she is very excited about the same. Mandira looked gorgeous in an orange dress and a white pair of stilettos. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery.

Mandira Bedi's shows

Mandira Bedi is popularly known for her role as Shanti in the DD serial Shanti. Some of her other popular shows are Aurat, Ghar Jamai, Hello Friends, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She also has starred in several web series like Smoke, Thinkistan, Shaadi Fit and Romil & Jugal.

Image courtesy- @mandirabedi Instagram

