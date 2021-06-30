Mandira Bedi's Husband, Filmmaker Raj Kaushal Passes Away; Onir And Rohit Roy Pay Tribute

Popular Indian actor Mandira Bedi's filmmaker-husband Raj Kaushal passed away. Confirming the news, director Onir, who collaborated with Raj for his directorial debut film My Brother Nikhil, paid his last respect to him. "Gone too soon", tweeted Onir along with a self-portrait of Raj Kaushal. He further informed that "We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning". Concluding his tweet, the director extended prayers for the late producer-director's soul. Mandira Bedi has not shared any words on the demise of her husband.

Meanwhile, actor Rohit Bose Roy also wrote a tribute for the late producer on his verified social media handle. Sharing a picture of himself with Raj, Rohit wrote, "One of the nicest guys you could ever have met... and if were lucky, u could have called him your friend... and just like that. he's gone, even without saying good bye / too numb with grief and shock to react... This is not fair, just not fair". He further added, "Raj, my friend, my brother... keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is... Knowing your penchant for good homes, | am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW!"

Concluding his post, Bose wrote, "We all loved you dearly and you know that .. unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came / See you on the other side my bro. Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE". TV and film celebrity Roshan Abbas also reacted to the news of Raj's demise and wrote, “Heard the terrible news about @rajkaushal1 . May your Jar of Hope always be filled in the afterlife as it was here. I will miss you terribly. Strength to the family and friends.”

Raj is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi, with whom he tied the knot in 1999. The couple shared son Veer and daughter Tara. On the other hand, Mandira Bedi has not shared any words on the demise of her husband.

