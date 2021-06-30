Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal Passes Away; Karanvir Bohra Sends 'strength' To Former

Actor Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning. Hours after director Onir confirmed the news of his demise via a tweet, Karanvir Bohra also extended condolences via a social media post. Taking to his verified social media handle, Bohra shared a picture of Raj and wrote, "I’m so so sorry to hear about this news … strength to @mandirabedi and the family 🙏🏽 Rest in peace brother @rajkaushal".

As mentioned above, the news of the producer, director and writer's demise was confirmed by filmmaker Onir. In a brief tweet, Onir paid his last respect to him and wrote "Gone too soon", along with a self-portrait of Raj. In his note, Onir also added that he was "one of those few" who believed in the vision and supported the team of My Brother Nikhil.

On the other hand, popular film and TV personality Ronit Bose Roy also penned a tribute to Mandira Bedi's husband. "One of the nicest guys you could ever have met... and if u were lucky, u could have called him your friend... and just like that. he's gone, even without saying good bye / too numb with grief and shock to react... This is not fair, just not fair".

He further added, "Raj, my friend, my brother... keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is... Knowing your penchant for good homes, | am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW!", wrote Ronit. He further added, "We all loved you dearly and you know that .. unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came / See you on the other side my bro. Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE".

Raj is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi, with whom he tied the knot in 1999. The couple is also parents to their daughter Tara, whom they adopted, and son Veer. As of now, Bedi has not shared any words on the demise of her husband.

