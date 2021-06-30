Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal Passes Away, Ronit Roy Consoles Mandira

Mandira Bedi's husband and film producer, Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30, 2021. Raj Kaushal's death news was confirmed by filmmaker, Onir, on his official social media handle. He took to his Twitter handle and announced the sad news. Many actors and friends of Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal rushed to her house to be by their friend's side. Actor Ronit Roy also extended his support to Mandira.

Ronit Roy consoles Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal suddenly passed away due to cardiac arrest in the early hours of June 30. As the news was confirmed, actors and friends of the couple reached their house to extend their support. According to Pinkvilla, Ronit Roy and Apurva Agnihotri consoled Mandira. Ronit Roy also took to his official Twitter handle and paid tribute to the late film producer. He tweeted, "One of my oldest, closest friends passes by and I can’t even be there at the funeral…can’t even see him okie last time…can’t pay my respects in person…and people think an actors job is all cushy and fun! It’s the most unenviable job in the world at times… @rajkaushal1 RIP" with a praying hands emoticon.

One of my oldest, closest friends passes by and I can’t even be there at the funeral…can’t even see him okie last time…can’t pay my respects in person…and people think an actors job is all cushy and fun! It’s the most unenviable job in the world at times… @rajkaushal1 RIP🙏🏼 — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) June 30, 2021

Onir confirmed the news on his Twitter handle as he wrote, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul". Many of his fans and followers also paid tribute to Raj in the comments section of the tweet. Actor Ashish Choudhary, one of Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal's close friend, was also spotted outside the couple's residence in the morning.

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal got married in the year 1999. They share two children, Tara and Vir. Mandira Bedi's daughter, Tara was adopted in the year 2020. Mandira shared a picture and penned a sweet caption. She wrote, "She has come to us, Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars, Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love, Grateful, thankful, blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020".

Raj Kaushal had helmed popular Bollywood films such as Anthony Kaun Hai (2006), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). In an interview with Hindustan Times in the year 2020, Mandira had called Raj her "strength". She had said that Raj has always been a "great encouragement" to her. Raj's sudden demise has shocked the entertainment industry.

IMAGE: RAJ KAUSHAL'S INSTAGRAM

