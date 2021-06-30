Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal's Demise To Dilip Kumar Hospitalised: Bollywood Recap

Several events took place in the sphere of Hollywood today. From Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal’s demise to Dilip Kumar hospitalised again, many events made headlines on June 30, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Bollywood news of the day

Raj Kaushal's death

Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal breathed his last on June 30. He suffered a cardiac arrest. His last rites were held at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Close family and friends were in attendance at the rites. In the pictures and videos that have been shared by various media people, actor Ronit Roy can be seen consoling Mandira.

Dilip Kumar hospitalised

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised again on June 30. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and kept under intensive care. He complained of breathlessness. The doctors attending him have said that he is ‘doing fine’. Earlier, he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion which is a build-up of the excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. He also underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

Anupam Kher on Wife Kirron Kher’s cancer treatment

Anupam Kher informed that his wife Kirron is ‘much better’ now. He went on to reveal that the doctors are doing everything they can to cure her. He also said that they are keeping a ‘positive and optimistic’ approach. Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Shefali Shah in Human webseries

Shefali Shah took to her Instagram handle to announce the wrapping up of her upcoming web series titled Human. She also shared a series of BTS pictures of the cast and crew from the sets. She wrote in the caption, “ “Letting go of a part, a story a life and all the people involved is never easy. And this is yet another very difficult wrap. The parts I play and the project becomes my baby and the entire team a family. Sharing the same passion, dedication, obsession and love for one singular vision. And with each passing day this family only got stronger.”

Tiger Shroff's upcoming film

In a recent ‘ask me anything’ session that he conducted on Instagram, Tiger Shroff shared details of his upcoming film Ganpath. A fan asked him when will the film release. He replied by saying that the details will be out next week.

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Image: RAJ KAUSHAL'S INSTAGRAM and PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.