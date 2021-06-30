Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal's Final Rites Held In Dadar

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was a renowned director who had worked on multiple ad films and was also a famous name in the television industry. The last rites were held in Mumbai on Wednesday and a few television personalities were also a part of the funeral. Various well-wishers and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late artist as he has left a deep impact on the entertainment work with his work.

Raj Kaushal’s last rites

Raj Kaushal sudden demise has come as a shocker to the people on the internet and social media platforms have been flooded with condolence messages for his family. The last rites were held at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar, Mumbai, and a bunch of close friends and family members attended the gathering. In the most recent pictures shared by the paparazzi, actors like Ronit Roy and Samir Soni can be spotted, alongside Raj Kaushal’s family- his wife Mandira Bedi and two kids, Tara and Vir.

In the pictures doing the rounds, Ronit Roy can be seen consoling Mandira Bedi while the last rites are being carried out. He was spotted giving her a warm hug while a few family members and friends surrounded the place. Have a look at the pictures shared on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram here.

Actor Neha Dhupia was amongst the many people who sent out a condolence message to Mandira and their family. In the picture posted, Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge and Ashish Chaudhry can be spotted, amongst others, as the group had met up in Mumbai a few days back. In the caption for the post, Neha Dhupia expressed her disbelief and also mentioned that her heart is with the family. Have a look at the heartfelt post here.

IMAGE: RAJ KAUSHAL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.