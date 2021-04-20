Mandira Bedi's Living Room Run Leaves Daughter 'flummoxed', Fans Get Inspired

Mandira Bedi recently shared a glimpse of 'day 191' of her workout session and even stated that it had been a year since she was following the same running mode as she depicted in her latest video. Her recent post had hashtags like '365 days of exercise', 'self love', and 'happy for no reason'. Many fans complimented the actor by calling her "a daily motivation".

Mandira Bedi’s workout of the day

Mandira Bedi recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video clip of herself for all her fans in which she can be seen running around the living room of her house in a figure of 8. In the video, she can be seen in a cool blue coloured tank top along with a pair of black and grey track pants while her daughter can be seen sitting at the dining table enjoying eating mangoes and looking at her mother running around the house. The video also depicted how Mandira Bedi performed a handstand and in the end, she showcased how many calories she lost in her 1-hour workout session.

In the caption, she stated that it has been a year and she was still running in a figure of 8 in her living room. She then added that it was also the shape of eternity and mentioned that people say that the only constant thing was change. She then added how this time she had a new audience in her flummoxed little daughter. She also stated that everyone should sing Lalala and exercise when they could and hope for things to turn for the better, sooner than soon. Mandira Bedi then added a namaste symbol to express that she was praying for things to get normal soon. She then added details about her workout of the day and stated that it was a one hour run in the living room that was followed by 10 wall-supported handstands and 50 "not so great push-ups".

Many of the fans took to Mandira Bedi's Instagram post and stated that she was a great inspiration for all the age groups of ladies while many of them commented that she was utilizing the maximum resources by running in her living room itself. Many of the fans also told Mandira Bedi that they should be thankful for at least being able to run and be with the loved ones. Some of them even stated how she was a fitness freak and called her workout “amazing”. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Mandira Bedi’s Instagram video.

Image Source- Mandira Bedi's Instagram

