Mandira Bedi's Workout Burn Makes Her Day 'eventful' With 'high Energy'

Mandira Bedi had shared a glimpse of day 191 of her workout session. Today, she shared yet another update of her day, focussing on day 192. She showcased her workout burn to all her fans on social media. She even depicted that her heart rate was normal with steps more than her target of 10,000.

Mandira Bedi’s workout burn, Day 192

Mandira Bedi recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped in this photo of herself post her workout session in which she can be seen in an orange and black workout attire along with a pair of pink sports shoes. She even gave a sneak peek at how she exercised for around 90 minutes with her heart rate at 75 bpm. It was even depicted that her goal was to reach 10000 steps but she managed to take it ahead with 11,526 steps. It was then showcased how she lost 1179 calories in total.

In the caption, she stated that it was an eventful day with high energy and motivated her fans to exercise in order to keep their immunity up and running. She then mentioned how she performed jumping jacks, trampoline and the elliptical during her workout session. Further, she even added that too many exercise posts tend to piss people off so she decided to share her workout burn. She then asked her followers to keep the fire alive and asked everyone to stay active and safe. Next to it, she even added hashtags such as ‘365 days of exercise’, fit India movement’, ‘happy for no reason’ and ‘self-love’.

As the fans always shower love on Mandira Bedi's workout glimpses, many of them took to her latest Instagram post and stated that it was "stupid" if her post pissed off anyone and added that Mandira Bedi’s workout posts were so “motivating”. Some of the fans even added that they always look forward to Mandira Bedi’s fitness posts and mentioned that they love the way she kept them motivated for their home workout session and it gives them a “real kick” for the next day after they see their burnt calorie count. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Mandira Bedi’s latest Instagram post.

Image Source- Mandira Bedi's Instagram

