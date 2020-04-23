Mani Ratnam And Kamal Haasan Are Related | Did You Know About The Connection?

Kamal Haasan is a screenwriter, producer and director in addition to being one of the finest actors Indian cinema has seen. The popular star is known for his roles in movies like Thevar Magan, Sagara Sangamam, Nayagan, Sadma, and many more. The actor has won four National Awards, the Padma Shri in 1990, the Padma Bhushan in 2014, along with numerous other awards. The actor shares a connection with the popular Mani Ratnam’s family, here’s how:

The Haasan-Ratnam Family Connection

Kamal Haasan is related to acclaimed filmmaker and director Mani Ratnam, who is well known in the Hindi as well as the Tamil film industries. The Dil Se director is married to Suhasini, who is the daughter of Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's older brother. Hence, that means Kamal Haasan is the paternal uncle of Suhasini.

Haasan and Ratnam’s collaborations

Mani Ratnam got his first commercial success with 1986 hit Tamil romantic drama Mouna Raagam which featured Revathi and Mohan. Later, his film Nayagan starring Kamal Haasan and Saranya Ponvannan was a huge success. The plot of the film was partly inspired by the story of Hollywood's fictional Don 'Godfather' Vito Corleone. Reportedly, it was also loosely based on the real-life story of the Mumbai don Varadaraja Mudaliar.

In the year 1988, Nagayan was submitted for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, but it did not make it to the top five. However, the film was considered in Time's 'All-Time 100 Best films' in the year 2005. The film which became a huge success at the box-office is marked as the first and only collaboration of Kamal Haasan with Mani Ratnam.

