Mani Ratnam Opens Up About His Movies, Says 'would Want To Change Something In Every Film'

Mani Ratnam has endowed the Indian Film Industry with several classics and is hailed as one of the greatest Indian filmmakers of all time. The Padma Shri recipient has worked on many thrilling projects like Roja, Bombay and Dil Se. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the six-time national award winner spoke about how he would like to make some changes to all the films he has ever done if given a chance today, calling the art of filmmaking 'a struggle'.

Mani Ratnam opens up about his films

Talking about the objectivity one has towards one's films, the highly acclaimed director said that it only comes with time. He mentioned that while working on a project, one delves deep into the pixels and has a subjective line of thought.

The 65-year-old director is currently busy with his next Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan, which stars Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for the film industry to shoot projects, given the safety protocols and containment measures.

The ever-changing times and unrest have also limited the scope of filmmakers delving into subject matters of their choice. Ratnam feels that he still has the same liberty he had when he took off with his career, emphasizing how one should aim to maximize their scope in the given environment, take a step forward without giving up easily.

Ratnam has always been awestruck by the idea of narrating stories, be it fiction or based on real life. The director strongly feels that one should be well equipped to do masala films, adding that the reason for making films is when one wants to tell stories in a certain way. He further mentioned how one should never stop experimenting to get better each time, finally adding that 'filmmaking is a struggle, nothing is easy'.

More about the Ponniyin Selvan director

Mani Ratnam, is an Indian film director, screenwriter, and producer, who was raised in a film family, his father being a film distributor. He entered the film industry through the 1983 Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi. However, he rose to fame with his fifth directorial outing, Mouna Ragam that established his identity as a talented Tamil filmmaker.

His upcoming Ponniyan Selvan is touted to be an epic historical drama, which Ratnam has written, directed and co-produced under his production studio Madras Talkies. It is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The movie's first look poster has been revealed and is slated for a 2022 release. The film chronicles the story of one of the most powerful kings in the south, Arulmozhivarman, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

(IMAGE- PTI)