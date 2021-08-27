Mani Ratnam, Shankar, AR Murugadoss And 8 Others To Start Production House: Reports

Mani Ratnam along with ten other notable filmmakers from the South Indian film industry are gearing up to launch a unique production house named Rain on Films. The South Indian cinema is seeing a stupendous growth in terms of commercial and critically acclaimed movies over the years with big-budgeted projects gearing up for a big-screen outing. Adding to the achievement, the notable filmmakers have joined forces to form a one-of-its kind production house to boost the Kollywood industry further.

Mani Ratnam and 10 others team up for Rain On Films

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, Mani Ratnam along with Kollywood bigwigs like Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, AR Murugadoss, Mysskin, Vetrimaaran, Lingusamy, Sasi, Vasanta Balan, Balaji Sakthivel, and Lokesh Kanagaraj have joined hands to form a production house named Rain On Films. Encouraging the boom of a variety of content on OTT platforms, the production banner is expected to bankroll feature films, shows and anthologies for Indian streaming platforms. Although netizens await an official announcement, the studio for the production house is expected to be launched in the month of September.

According to the reports, Padma Shri awardee Mani Ratnam is responsible for the idea of Rain On Films. The filmmaker has been vocal about his support to OTT platforms on multiple occasions citing its advantage of providing liberty to filmmakers to present their story the way they want. Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj is rumoured to start working on a project under Rain On Films after completing Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram.

More on Mani Ratnam, Shankar, AR Murugadoss and Vetimaaran

The critically acclaimed director Mani Ratman is currently busy filming his forthcoming magnum opus titled Ponniyin Selvan which will mark Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's comeback to the movies after a long hiatus. The first part of the two-part film will be released in theatres next year. S. Shankar is currently busy filming Indian 2 while A.R. Murugadoss's last film was titled Darbar in 2020 starring Rajinikanth. Vetrimaaran is currently shooting for Viduthalai while he is set to direct Vaadivaasal in the upcoming years,

IMAGE: SEKARTWEETS, SHANKARSHANMUGH, ARMURUGADPSSFM'S TWITTER & VETRIMAARAN'S IG